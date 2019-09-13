Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match Prediction Today - Premier League Predictions and more

Liverpool play host to Newcastle United this Saturday after the season's first international break.

Both sides enter this fixture on a high note, especially Liverpool. The Reds have enjoyed a great run in the Premier League and have already brushed aside four teams. They remain the only side with a 100% win record.

Meanwhile, after two demoralizing defeats, the Magpies bounced back with an emphatic 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur away from home. Additionally, they snatched a point against bottom-dwellers Watford right before the international break.

The Reds hold a significant upper hand over Newcastle, as they are unbeaten in their last 23 games against the same opposition at Anfield. 19 of those results have resulted in victories for Liverpool, who have scored in each of these matches.

However, this may not be an easy task against a Newcastle side that is beginning to organize itself under Steve Bruce, week-by-week. The Magpies' boss has lost just four of his last 17 Premier League meetings with Liverpool and had won the most recent fixture - in April 2015 - with Hull City.

In the match, they are expected to take Liverpool's fierce counter-attacking approach out of the picture by sitting deep in their defensive box and overloading the defensive midfield areas. The onus will be on Miguel Almiron and Joelinton to break Liverpool's high backline and spring a surprise.

Almiron may pose a considerable amount of threat, as no other Newcastle player has completed more dribbles this season (five) than him. The Paraguay international, having netted his first goal for his country this international break, remains a threat during set-pieces.

As for Liverpool, should they find their rhythm and get their front three involved, it may not take too long for Jordan Henderson and co. to put at least two past Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

Verdict

Newcastle are always a tricky outfit regardless of their situation in the Premier League, but with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in tremendous form, expect the hosts to boss possession, create ample chances and score freely.

The Magpies will start well and compete against their opponents, but lapses in concentration here and there may fall too kind for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Predicted score: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle United