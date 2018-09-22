Liverpool v Southampton: 5 Players to watch out for in the fixture

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring against PSG in the Champions League

High flying Merseyside club, Liverpool play Southampton in the Premier League today evening. Southampton has always been reckoned to be Liverpool's academy sarcastically by fans of rival clubs all these years, as a majority of Liverpool's signings come from Southampton.

Today the two sides go head to head, as Liverpool continue to retain their 100% record this season, while Southampton try to gain a midtable position as they currently struggle in the 13th position in the league with 5 points in their tally.

With just a few hours to go before the teams' kick-off at Anfield, let's look at the Top 5 players to look out for, in the fixture.

#5 Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

Ryan Bertrand has been impressive this season.

The Southampton left-back has started his Premier League campaign on a good note, with 2 clean sheets and 1 goal in 5 matches. The key point why Bertrand is so important against Liverpool is that he switches very easily from the traditional left fullback position to a wing-back role for the side.

This gives him good opportunities to cut back some good crosses to the Southampton strikers, and if he's having a great day, he might link up great with some striker and could get a goal for himself, as he did against Leicester some weeks ago.

Another fact is that he is a match winner as he has experience of winning the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea, so there is never a low in confidence even if facing a strong side like Liverpool.

