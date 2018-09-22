Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool v Southampton: 5 Players to watch out for in the fixture

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
658   //    22 Sep 2018, 17:25 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring against PSG in the Champions League

High flying Merseyside club, Liverpool play Southampton in the Premier League today evening. Southampton has always been reckoned to be Liverpool's academy sarcastically by fans of rival clubs all these years, as a majority of Liverpool's signings come from Southampton.

Today the two sides go head to head, as Liverpool continue to retain their 100% record this season, while Southampton try to gain a midtable position as they currently struggle in the 13th position in the league with 5 points in their tally.

With just a few hours to go before the teams' kick-off at Anfield, let's look at the Top 5 players to look out for, in the fixture.

#5 Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

Crystal Palace v Southampton FC - Premier League
Ryan Bertrand has been impressive this season.

The Southampton left-back has started his Premier League campaign on a good note, with 2 clean sheets and 1 goal in 5 matches. The key point why Bertrand is so important against Liverpool is that he switches very easily from the traditional left fullback position to a wing-back role for the side.

This gives him good opportunities to cut back some good crosses to the Southampton strikers, and if he's having a great day, he might link up great with some striker and could get a goal for himself, as he did against Leicester some weeks ago.

Another fact is that he is a match winner as he has experience of winning the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea, so there is never a low in confidence even if facing a strong side like Liverpool.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Southampton Football Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Football Top 5/Top 10
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
I was married to Beckham, then fell in love with Cristiano, now secretly dating Eden Hazard.
Liverpool vs Southampton: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Southampton
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool's likely XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and...
RELATED STORY
11 amazing players Southampton sold that would give them...
RELATED STORY
Regular football the hope for homeward bound Ings
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Everton 2-1 Southampton: 5 Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us