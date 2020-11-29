Liverpool vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Atalanta pulling off an unlikely win at Anfield has definitely caused a few worry lines to appear on Liverpool faces and as such, this UEFA Champions League Group D encounter between them and Ajax has gained a lot more importance. Ajax are currently second in the group but can go top with a win.

If Jurgen Klopp's men can take three points against Ajax, they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the fourth year in a row. Only three points separate the top three teams in Group D and Atalanta are in with a shout as well. The result of this game could prove vital to them.

An injury-ravaged Liverpool side will have to dig deep against a charged-up Ajax side who are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run and have scored a whopping 38 goals in the process. They have been firing on all cylinders and that's why Jurgen Klopp might be a little concerned ahead of the fixture.

Liverpool vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Ajax have met each other just once in the recent past and that was last month in the reverse fixture and Liverpool registered a 1-0 win.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Ajax Team News

Another raft of changes is guaranteed for Tuesday's visit of Ajax. Jurgen Klopp will be informed which players are deemed to be in the "red zone" and in need of a breather after another energy-sapping contest.

Liverpool continue to be without some of their best players. Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri. Jordan Henderson has returned to the team and came off the bench against Brighton during the weekend.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

It is a diamterically opposite situation at Ajax who are without just one player. Mohammed Kudus is out till 2021 after suffering a meniscus tear. Yes, that's it.

Injuries: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Ajax Predicted Lineups

Jota can't stop scoring but Liverpool were left frustrated against Brighton

Liverpool predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; James Milner, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane; Mohamed Salah

Ajax predicted XI: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Zakaria Labyad, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Lassina Traore, Dusan Tadic

Liverpool vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been flying off late while Liverpool have looked very unsettled. We could be in for an end-to-end cracker but it's difficult to pick a winner.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Ajax