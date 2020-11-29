Create
Liverpool vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool FC: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Preview
Atalanta pulling off an unlikely win at Anfield has definitely caused a few worry lines to appear on Liverpool faces and as such, this UEFA Champions League Group D encounter between them and Ajax has gained a lot more importance. Ajax are currently second in the group but can go top with a win.

If Jurgen Klopp's men can take three points against Ajax, they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the fourth year in a row. Only three points separate the top three teams in Group D and Atalanta are in with a shout as well. The result of this game could prove vital to them.

An injury-ravaged Liverpool side will have to dig deep against a charged-up Ajax side who are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run and have scored a whopping 38 goals in the process. They have been firing on all cylinders and that's why Jurgen Klopp might be a little concerned ahead of the fixture.

Liverpool vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Ajax have met each other just once in the recent past and that was last month in the reverse fixture and Liverpool registered a 1-0 win.

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Ajax Team News

Liverpool continue to be without some of their best players. Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri. Jordan Henderson has returned to the team and came off the bench against Brighton during the weekend.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

It is a diamterically opposite situation at Ajax who are without just one player. Mohammed Kudus is out till 2021 after suffering a meniscus tear. Yes, that's it.

Injuries: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Ajax Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; James Milner, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane; Mohamed Salah

Ajax predicted XI: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Zakaria Labyad, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Lassina Traore, Dusan Tadic

Liverpool vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been flying off late while Liverpool have looked very unsettled. We could be in for an end-to-end cracker but it's difficult to pick a winner.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Ajax

Published 29 Nov 2020, 22:43 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Ajax Football Jota Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
