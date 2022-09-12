Liverpool vs Ajax preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Liverpool take on Ajax on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ajax are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and have a flawless record so far this season. The Dutch outfit thrashed Heerenveen by a 5-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Merseyside giants suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Liverpool vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a good record against Ajax and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams. Ajax have managed only one victory against Liverpool and will want to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Liverpool. Ajax gave a good account of themselves on the day and will look to prove their mettle this week.

Liverpool form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Ajax Team News

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Liverpool have several injury concerns at the moment with Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay, and Jordan Henderson ruled out of this fixture. Fabio Carvalho and Caoimhin Kelleher are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: Fabio Carvalho, Caoimhin Kelleher

Unavailable: Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ajax have an impressive squad

Ajax

Owen Wijndal has made progress with their recoveries but might not be able to play a part this week. Mohamed Ihattaren is unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Calvin Bassey, Owen Wijndal

Unavailable: Mohamed Ihattaren

Liverpool vs Ajax Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis; Steven Bergwijn, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic

Liverpool vs Ajax Prediction

Liverpool have been shockingly poor this season and were defensively exposed against Napoli last week. Jurgen Klopp has his work cut out for him this season and faces a formidable opponent on Tuesday.

Ajax can pack a punch on their day and are in excellent form going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Ajax

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi