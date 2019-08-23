Liverpool vs Arsenal: 3 Men who would be pivotal for Unai Emery against Liverpool

The Gunners are at the 2nd spot on the league table

Arsenal is in 2nd place in the Premier League points table after two matchdays. The Gunners defeated Newcastle United in their first outing by a solitary goal through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In their second game, they defeated Burnley at home by 2 goals to 1, as Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang struck for the gunners.

The next-stop for the Gunners will be at Anfield to face the UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool. Liverpool have also maintained a 100% win record in the Premier League following victories over Norwich and Southampton. The Reds put four goals past Norwich at Anfield and defeated Southampton 2-1 away from home.

With current champions Manchester City dropping points against Tottenham last weekend, this game presents an opportunity for either of Arsenal or Liverpool to maintain the fragile lead on the top of the table.

Let us look at 3 men who Unai Emery needs at their best to win at Anfield:

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The movement and anticipation of Aubameyang will be crucial to bypass the Liverpool backline

This the rule #1 in football. You don't win if you don't score and thus Arsenal will look up to their prime goalscorer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in front of the Kop. Arsenal's attacking duo of Lacazette and Aubameyang is deadly when at their best but they are yet to get into their groove this season.

Aubameyang has scored in both games this season for Arsenal and will be hoping to make it 3 out of 3. Liverpool are well-protected thanks to the rear guard consisting of Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk is one defender who won't get caught out of position like Schar did against Arsenal. To bypass Virgil, you need continuous and tireless movement.

It has been noticed that if van Dijk has a weakness, it is his reading of the through balls. He allowed Southampton forward Che Adams get a free header on a lobbed through ball, and let Danny Ings run behind him to try and tap in the ball, both last week against the Saints. It also happened in the UCL first leg against Barcelona, when he didn't deal with Luis Suarez's run and ended up conceding the goal.

If Arsenal look to exploit this side of his game, then Aubameyang should be the go-to man. He always finds himself at the end of the deliveries and he is a clinical finisher of the ball. Arsenal will hope that Auba can torment the Liverpool backline with his pace and movement, which he is very able to do.

