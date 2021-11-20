Liverpool vs Arsenal - Combined XI | Premier League 2021-22

In a blockbuster clash in Anfield, Liverpool will host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
The two teams enter the contest in contrasting runs of form. The Reds, following a bright start, have failed to win their last two games. Meanwhile, The Gunners sit just two points below Liverpool in fifth despite losing their opening three games.
Mikel Arteta's side have revived their campaign with a stunning turnaround in form. They could pose a tough test for The Reds, who're looking to return to winning ways.
A draw to Brighton was followed by a 3-2 defeat to West Ham in their last game before the international break, which ended Liverpool's unbeaten run.
However, Liverpool will be confident of their chances tonight considering their impeccable record against The Gunners. They have won each of their last five home games while scoring at least thrice.
Ahead of this mouth-watering kick-off, here's how Liverpool and Arsenal would line up in a hypothetical combined XI:
Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)
Aaron Ramsdale has been superb for Arsenal lately, and no one can deny his quality. But his Liverpool counterpart gets the nod here for his superior consistency.
Alisson has transformed Liverpool's fortunes since his transfer from AS Roma. Following an error-prone 2020-21 campaign, he has returned to his impeccable best this campaign.
With five clean sheets to his name, he currently trails only Ederson and Edouard Mendy in the league (both on 6). Alisson has made 23 saves in ten league appearances this season.