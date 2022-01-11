Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday night.

A young Liverpool side beat Shrewsbury 4-1 to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup in midweek. But it's a batch of false Covid-19 tests that have stolen the limelight at Liverpool for now. Jurgen Klopp admitted that most of Liverpool's cases were 'false positives' and the news has not been well received by other clubs.

It is because of those tests that the first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool had to be postponed. In fact, Arsenal were supposed to host the first leg but now due to the postponement, they will host the second leg.

The Merseysiders, who started the season tremendously well, have not been at their free-flowing best in recent weeks. They have won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They've lost to Leicester City and played out draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fell to Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the FA Cup in midweek. The Gunners produced a lackluster performance and were deservingly punished by Forest with Lewis Grabban grabbing the lead for them in the 83rd minute.

Mikel Arteta is a little short on options due to AFCON and the recent Covid-19 outbreak. The Gunners would have loved to have built on their resolute display against Manchester City but it was simply not to be. They will need to dust themselves up and get ready to fire as Liverpool are not going to hold back at home on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Liverpool have a better record. The Merseysiders have won six games while Arsenal have won three. One match has ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in the Premier League in November and Liverpool won the game 4-0.

Liverpool form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all with their national teams for AFCON. Trent Alexander-Arnold tested positive for Covid-19 and is unlikely to be available for this game. Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara are all injured while Divock Origi is a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara

International duty: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

Covid-19: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Doubtful: Divock Origi

Suspensions: None

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe are both injury doubts for Arsenal after missing the FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe are all away on international duty.

Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun are out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Injuries: None

International duty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe

Covid-19: Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun

Doubtful: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Both teams have absorbed a hit from the recent Covid-19 outbreak and are missing a few key players because of AFCON. But Arsenal's midfield looks to be there for the taking here. Liverpool still have enough quality in their ranks to beat Arsenal at home.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Edited by Shambhu Ajith