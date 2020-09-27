Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool are set to host Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night in their next English Premier League fixture.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Sunday in their most recent Premier League game. A brace from Senegalese winger Sadio Mane sealed the victory for Liverpool. Chelsea had centre-back Andreas Christensen sent off in the first half.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat West Ham United 2-1 last Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from France international Alexandre Lacazette and forward Eddie Nketiah secured the win for Mikel Arteta's men. Michail Antonio scored the consolation goal for the Hammers.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In 38 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Arsenal have won 14 games, lost 11 and drawn 13.

Their most recent match was in August in the FA Community Shield. Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-1 (5-4 in the penalty shootout), to lift their second trophy in manager Mikel Arteta's reign. Talismanic forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal, with Japan international Takumi Minamino equalising for Liverpool.

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-W

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

Liverpool have some injury worries, especially in midfield. Captain Jordan Henderson and England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out, with centre-back Joel Matip also unavailable. There remain doubts over the fitness of defender Joe Gomez.

Injured: Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip

Doubtful: Joe Gomez

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of centre-backs Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers, as well as young forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. Greek centre-back Sokratis Papasthathopoulos and left-back Kieran Tierney are doubts for this game.

Injured: Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe

Doubtful: Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, Kieran Tierney

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Liverpool have been buoyed by the signings of midfielder Thiago Alcantara and forward Diogo Jota in quick succession. The Premier League champions have not been at their very best against Leeds United or Chelsea, and manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that that is not the case against Arsenal.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have impressed under Mikel Arteta. The addition of centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has provided solidity to the backline, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension has been another positive factor. They have beaten Liverpool twice under Arteta, and will look to continue that run of positive results against the champions.

Liverpool are likely to give a start to Thiago in midfield, and the Spaniard could prove to be a game-changer. Jurgen Klopp's men might edge past Arsenal in this encounter.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

