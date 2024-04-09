Liverpool welcome Atalanta to Anfield for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (April 11th).

The hosts are coming off an exhilarating 2-2 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. They took a 23rd-minute lead courtesy of Luis Diaz' acrobatic strike. The Red Devils drew level when Bruno Fernandes capitalized on a defensive error to score a long-range strike from 45 yards. Kobbie Mainoo put United ahead with a spectacular strike in the 67th minute but Mohamed Salah ensured the spoils were shared when he converted an 85th-minute penalty.

Atalanta, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Cagliari in Serie A. Gianluca Scamacca put them ahead in the 13th minute but Tommaso Augello drew the game level three minutes before halftime. Nicolas Viola stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 88th minute.

La Dea turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-2 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon. Liverpool comfortably thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate. The winner of this tie faces either Benfica or Marseille in the semifinal.

Liverpool vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third time both sides are squaring off. They were drawn in Group D of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Liverpool claimed a 5-0 away win while Atalanta returned the favour with a 2-0 win on Merseyside.

Liverpool have won 13 of their last 17 home European games (two losses).

Atalanta have lost only three of their 28 historical games in the Europa League (eight wins).

Just one of Liverpool's 17 home clashes against Italian sides ended level (10 wins).

Atalanta have lost just two of their last 17 away European away games (eight wins).

Liverpool vs Atalanta Prediction

Liverpool are competing in the last eight of the Europa League for the eighth time, eight years on from their last appearance. The Reds went all the way to the final that season and fans of the club will be hoping for a repeat, albeit with a better outcome in the final. The Merseyside outfit are engaged in an intense title race in the Premier League as they aim to give Jurgen Klopp a befitting farewell by winning three titles.

Atalanta are underdogs in this tie but will be unfazed, having claimed a victory on their last visit to Anfield. The Bergamo outfit have an unblemished record in the Europa League this season, winning five and drawing three of eight games played so far.

We are backing Liverpool to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Atalanta

Liverpool vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ovr 9.5 corner kicks