Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Villarreal by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit edged Burnley to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Liverpool and have won four out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's three victories.

Liverpool remained winless in their first four matches against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but have won their previous two games against them, with both victories coming in the 2021-22 season.

Since their victory against Liverpool in the 2019-20 season of the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last eight matches against Liverpool in the competition.

Arne Slot has faced Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on two previous occasions in the UEFA Champions League and has lost both games, conceding a total of six goals in the process.

Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 10 opening games in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Liverpool have a formidable squad at their disposal and have become a ruthless entity under Arne Slot. The Merseysiders overcame a difficult low block against Burnley and will look to be at their lethal best this week.

Atletico Madrid can pull off an upset on their day but have blown hot and cold this year. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

