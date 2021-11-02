Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool are back in action with another important UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Real Betis by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table and have been impressive this year. Jurgen Klopp's charges were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Liverpool and have won three out of seven matches played between the two teams. Liverpool have managed only two victories against Atletico Madrid and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-2 victory. Atletico Madrid were poor on the day and will need to be at their best this week.

Liverpool form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have made progress with his recovery but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Naby Keita, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott are injured and have been sidelined for this game.

Injured: Naby Keita, James Milner, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Antoine Griezmann was sent off in the reverse fixture and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: Geoffrey Kondogbia

Suspended: Antoine Griezmann

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Liverpool have been in excellent form in the Premier League but are prone to the occasional poor result. The Merseyside giants have made short work of a difficult group so far but will need to be wary of their formidable opponents this week.

Atletico Madrid have been a tad inconsistent this season and cannot afford another poor result on Wednesday. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid

