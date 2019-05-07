Liverpool vs Barcelona: 'It's not over yet, Reds can win 4-0', says Ilkay Gundogan on UCL semi-finals

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that the fight for a Champions League final spot between Liverpool and Barcelona is not over despite the Catalan giants traveling to Anfield with a considerable three-goal advantage.

In case you didn't know

The Reds will host Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture, in a game that could be one of the biggest comebacks in European history, should Jurgen Klopp's men show up at home.

The Catalan giants have a three-goal advantage courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the first leg of the fixture at Camp Nou.

Not only do Liverpool have a mammoth task trying to overcome the deficit, but they will also be without two members of their star attacking trio owing to injury- Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

While Barcelona have already won the La Liga, Liverpool are in the midst of an intense Premier League battle with defending champions Manchester City, who could win a second consecutive league title if they win against Brighton next weekend.

The heart of the matter

Gundogan has backed former boss Klopp and fellow title-chasers Liverpool to cause an upset against Barcelona telling DAZN (via Goal), "I've already thought about it and somehow I have the feeling that it's not over yet.

"I can even imagine Liverpool winning the game 4-0 at home. I don't know why, but I think that at Anfield, and Klopp as a motivational machine and with the types of players that are very unpleasant to play against, even a team like Barca can be completely shut down in one game."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to progress to their second consecutive Champions League final with a miraculous result against Barcelona tonight at 12.30AM (IST).