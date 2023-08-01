Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an interesting encounter at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich narrowly edged Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title last season but have not been at their best over the past year. The Bavarian giants edged Kawasaki Frontale to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the Premier League table and have improved after a mid-season slump last year. The Merseyside outfit thrashed Leicester City by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent recent record against Bayern Munich and have won three out of their last four matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Mohamed Salah was not at his best for Liverpool last season but still managed to become their most prolific goalscorer, bagging 19 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Liverpool have been prolific on their pre-season tour so far and have scored a total of 12 goals in their three games, conceding six goals in these three matches.

Bayern Munich were the most prolific team in the Bundesliga last season and scored an astonishing 92 goals in their 34 matches in the competition.

Liverpool have scored a total of six goals in their last three matches against Bayern Munich, with one of these games ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will look to make the most of their pre-season calendar. The likes of Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala have enormous potential and will look to test their abilities against a formidable opponent.

Liverpool can pack a punch on their day and have been at their enthralling best in recent weeks. The Merseysiders are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes