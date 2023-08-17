Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive since the turn of the year. The Cherries were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Merseyside outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a predictably excellent record against Bournemouth and have won 14 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's two victories.

Liverpool have won five of their last six home games against Bournemouth in the Premier League and won this fixture by an exceptional 9-0 margin last season.

Bournemouth are winless in their nine matches against Liverpool at Anfield in all competitions - the only time they have avoided defeat at the venue came in a 2-2 draw in 2017.

Bournemouth have kept only one clean sheet in their 12 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 36 goals in the process.

Liverpool have not lost their first home game of a Premier League season in any of their last 19 campaigns, with their previous such defeat coming against Chelsea in 2003.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction

Liverpool have a formidable squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to tap into their potential. The Merseysiders are in the midst of a challenging transition at the moment and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but have a shockingly poor record at Anfield. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes