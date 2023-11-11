Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways as they play hosts to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the back of a 1-1 draw with Luton last Saturday, Liverpool were expected to muster a strong response in midweek against Toulouse in the Europa League. However, a subdued display from Klopp's men saw them fall to a 3-2 loss to their French opponents.

The Reds are currently third in the Premier League table thanks to a rather encouraging start to the new season. However, Klopp isn't exactly without concerns at this point.

He has a long list of injuries which includes names like Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch could return on Sunday after being sidelined in midweek. But Alexis Mac Allister will be suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend against Luton.

Meanwhile, Brentford registered an impressive 3-2 win over West Ham United in their latest outing to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League. Neal Maupay opened the scoring for the Bees in the 11th minute.

However, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen subsequently fired the Hammers into the lead by the 26th minute. 10 minutes into the second half, an own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos restored parity in the game before Nathan Collins scored the winner for Thomas Frank's side in the 69th minute.

The three-game winning streak has taken Brentford to ninth in the Premier League table. On current form, they could cause some serious problems for an unsettled Liverpool side.

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have lost their last seven away games against Liverpool in all competitions.

Brentford have not managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 16 matches in all competitions against Liverpool.

No other Premier League side has won more points from losing positions (11) than Liverpool so far this season.

Brentford have won three Premier League games on the trot and have scored at least twice in each of those games.

Liverpool have won all eight games played at Anfield across all competitions so far this term.

Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction

Liverpool are a formidable force at home. With Van Dijk likely to return and Brentford struggling with injuries, the Bees are likely to see their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday. Liverpool are shaky at the back but if their forwards can convert their chances, the Reds should get all three points here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes