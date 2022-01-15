Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2022

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool produced a lackluster performance against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane absent due to AFCON, the Merseysiders looked vapid going forward.

They failed to get the better of Mikel Arteta's side, who had gone down to 10 men as early as the 24th minute of the game. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a much better display against Brentford. The Merseysiders are winless in their last three Premier League games as well.

A loss against Leicester City was bookended by draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. They are currently third in the Premier League table with 42 points and are 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brentford suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Southampton in midweek. Thomas Frank's men have struggled a bit of late and have lost three of their last four Premier League games. The Bees are 13th in the table with 23 points after 20 games.

They produced a resilient performance against Liverpool at home in the reverse fixture. The match had ended in a 3-3 draw. Anything less than a draw would not be welcome as it would push them further down the table and potentially closer to the drop zone as well.

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool last hosted Brentford back in 1989 in an FA Cup quarter-final tie. They won the game 4-0.

The last time Liverpool hosted Brentford in the league was all the way back in 1946. The Reds won the game 1-0.

Liverpool have won all of their last five home league games against Brentford.

Only one of the last 17 teams playing for the first time at Anfield have registered a win over Liverpool. Blackpool accomplished that feat in 2010.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season. They have won nine and drawn four.

Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction

Bouncing back



"We hate losing, maybe even more when we perform badly and Southampton was not our best game. Life moves on. We had a fantastic training today with very good intensity, quality, and focus. This is a squad that wants to improve"



#BrentfordFC #LIVBRE Bouncing back"We hate losing, maybe even more when we perform badly and Southampton was not our best game. Life moves on. We had a fantastic training today with very good intensity, quality, and focus. This is a squad that wants to improve" 💬 Bouncing back"We hate losing, maybe even more when we perform badly and Southampton was not our best game. Life moves on. We had a fantastic training today with very good intensity, quality, and focus. This is a squad that wants to improve"#BrentfordFC #LIVBRE https://t.co/kHMmKFfPvm

Brentford's away form has been rather poor. They did well against Liverpool in the first half of the season at home but they haven't been that good in recent weeks. Liverpool will need to produce a much better display than they did against Arsenal in midweek to get a win.

But given the fact that the match is going to be played at Anfield, Liverpool should be able to take all three points here. However, Brentford are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith