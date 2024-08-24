Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2024

Arne Slot will lead Liverpool to battle at Anfield for the first time in a Premier League match as they play hosts to Brentford on Sunday. The Reds handed freshly promoted Ipswich Town a 2-0 defeat last weekend while the Bees managed to pick up a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah was up to his usual tricks again as he found the back of the net for Liverpool on the opening matchday of yet another Premier League campaign.

Kieran McKenna's side did cause problems for Liverpool, especially in the first half, but goals from Salah and Jota proved to be enough to bag all three points for Liverpool.

Slot marked himself an anomaly and bucked the trend of newly appointed Liverpool coaches ending their first day out in the Premier League sullied by the weight of a defeat. He became the first Liverpool manager since Gerard Houllier in 1998 to win their first Premier League match in charge of the club.

Meanwhile, it must have felt like familiar territory for Thomas Frank last weekend as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa got on the scoresheet to help the Bees win in Ivan Toney's absence. The English striker was left out of the squad due to transfer-related concerns.

As things stand, Toney's future remains unresolved and speculation is rife about his potential destination. That aside, Frank's unit will be chuffed to have earned a win on the first matchday of the new campaign. They are up for a tough test on Sunday as they travel to take on Liverpool inside the fortress they call Anfield.

Liverpool vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won their last five home games against Brentford and have kept a clean sheet in each of them.

Liverpool have lost just one of their six Premier League matches against Brentford. They have won four and drawn one.

Liverpool have suffered just two losses in their last 61 Premier League home matches.

Brentford have been victorious in four of their last seven Premier League matches.

Liverpool failed to pick up consecutive wins in their first two Premier League matches in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Liverpool vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford's attacking artillery is sufficient to stretch and test Liverpool's backline. But Liverpool are a stronger unit and are nearly unbeatable at Anfield. Slot should be able to pick up his first Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

