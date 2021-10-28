Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October

Liverpool are riding on the back of a historic 5-0 win over Manchester United as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool have been in scintillating form of late and have scored 15 goals in their last four games across all competitions while conceding just two. The Merseysiders absolutely knocked the living lights out of Manchester United at Old Trafford last week, cruising to a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Mohamed Salah, who is in the form of his life, scored his first hat-trick of the season against their arch rivals. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota were also on target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's men sent an early warning sign to both Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

They are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and have looked as dominant as ever in recent weeks. Klopp rotated his starting lineup as they beat Preston 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion were on the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City at the Amex last week. They'll do well to avoid a repeat of the same as they travel to one of the most hostile grounds in the country.

Brighton crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek as they fell to Leicester City on penalties in the Round of 16.

Graham Potter's men were in great form in the opening weeks of the season. Despite all the resolve they've shown, they've only won one of their last five Premier League matches. Things could get even worse for Brighton this Saturday against an in-form Liverpool side.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool had gone 12 games unbeaten against Brighton & Hove Albion before their 1-0 loss to them at Anfield last season.

Liverpool had won all of their first six Premier League games against the Seagulls. However, they managed to get just one point in two league matches against them in the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool have registered back-to-back 5-0 wins in their last two games. If they can repeat the feat here, they will become the fourth side to win three consecutive matches by 5+ goals in the history of the English top-flight.

The Merseysiders haven't tasted defeat in any of their last 19 Premier League encounters.

Last weekend's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City was the first time Brighton conceded four goals after 43 games.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Liverpool have been in scintillating form of late and are unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions so far this term. Their attackers have all been in sublime form with Mohamed Salah, in particular, looking unstoppable at the moment.

Brighton are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this term. However, they haven't done all that well in recent weeks and are likely to struggle against Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have more than 2.5 goals - YES

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score - YES

Bold Tip: Mohamed Salah to score 2 goals - YES

Edited by Shambhu Ajith