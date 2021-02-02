Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool are set to play host to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday at Anfield, as the Reds aim to make it three wins in as many games for the first time since September.

The Reds allowed Manchester City to gain advantage with a string of winless results. However, they have recently rediscovered their frightening form with back-to-back wins against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool are presently four points off title rivals City with an extra game played, but Jurgen Klopp will only be focused on steering his troops to victory.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, are comfortably above the bottom three after having pulled off a miraculous home win against Spurs last time out. Graham Potter's side are finally beginning to reproduce his idea on the football pitch, although they will hope to convert chances at a better rate.

Liverpool vs Brighton head-to-head

The Reds maintain an imperious record against Brighton. In the 32 matches played between each other, they have won 19 times. Nine of those occasions have seen the pointed shared, while the south coast side have emerged unlikely winners four times.

Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-D-L

Brighton form guide (Premier League): W-D-W-L-D

Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is set to miss out once again

Liverpool

The hosts' long list of injuries includes Joel Matip, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita, among other notable absentees.

The game might come too soon for Sadio Mane, who missed the last outing due to a slight hamstring issue. The participation of James Milner, who was hauled off against West Ham, is in doubt.

Injured: Joel Matip, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota

Doubtful: James Milner

Suspended/unavailable: None

Alexis Mac Allister is ruled out against Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion

Graham Potter confirmed that his side have no fresh injuries amid their strenuous schedule. However, a couple of first-team stars may not be fully fit in time for this game. He mentioned:

"Alexis Mac Allister has a slight issue in his glutes, so we’ll see how he is. Joel Veltman also felt a bit of tightness, but we’ll give them some time before we make those decisions. We have no other issues from the game yesterday."

Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Florin Andone are a few other names that are sure to miss out.

Injured: Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Florin Andone

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: None

Liverpool vs Brighton probable XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino

Brighton predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Daniel Burn, Pascal Gross, Vyes Bissouma, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neil Maupay

Liverpool vs Brighton match prediction

Liverpool are up against one of the most in-form teams in the division. However, with the likes of Salah and Firmino back amongst the goals, it's hard to look beyond a defeat for Brighton.

The visitors will threaten through patient build-up play, but Liverpool's devastating counter-attacking prowess will enter the equation.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

