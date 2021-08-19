Liverpool vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22 

Liverpool will welcome Burnley to Anfield for a matchday two fixture in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 away victory over newly-promoted Norwich City last weekend. Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet and also provided assists for strike partners Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the rout.

Burnley were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on home turf. Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored second half goals to help the Seagulls complete a comeback victory.

All eyes on our Anfield return 👀 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021

Liverpool's victory helped them climb up to third in the table, while Burnley are further down in 12th place.

Liverpool vs Burnley Head-to-Head

This will be the 125th meeting between the two sides and Liverpool have a superior record against the Lancashire outfit.

The Reds were victorious on 57 occasions, while 29 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Burnley have 28 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Firmino, Nat Phillips and Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain all got on the scoresheet to help Liverpool pick up a 3-0 away victory.

Liverpool form guide (including pre-season): W-W-D-W-W

Burnley form guide (including pre-season): L-L-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Burnley Team News

Liverpool

Midfielder Curtis Jones has been ruled out with a concussion, while Andrew Robertson has started light training after spraining his ankle ligaments in pre-season.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both doubts for the game owing to a lack of match fitness.

Injury: Curtis Jones

Doubtful: Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson

Suspension: None

Burnley

Dale Stevens (ankle) and Kevin Long (calf) will both miss out due to their respecti injuries.

Injuries: Dale Stevens, Kevin Long

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Liverpool vs Burnley Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dik, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope (GK); Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmoundsson; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction

Liverpool's strong start to the season means that there is likely to be only one winner here.

PRESS | Check out what the Gaffer had to say when he faced the press today ahead of Saturday's trip to Merseyside 📺#LIVBUR | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 19, 2021

The Reds have enjoyed success against Burnley in recent seasons and we expect that trend to continue at Anfield. Although Sean Dyche's side are capable of frustrating the hosts, Liverpool's superior firepower should fire them to another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Burnley

