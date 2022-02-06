Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City: Player ratings as Reds cruise past spirited Cardiff | FA CUP 2021-22

Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a resounding 3-1 victory against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated possession for much of the first half, but failed to break through a resilient Cardiff City defense. They continued to push for a goal and eventually made their domination count as Diogo Jota headed in a 53rd minute opener.

Moments later, Harvey Elliot made his long-awaited return alongside debutant winter signing Luis Diaz off the bench. The latter wasted no time in making a direct impact as he supplied Takumi Minamino for the Reds' second of the evening.

Elliot joined in on the action moments later with a well-taken third for Jurgen Klopp's side. Ruben Colwill pulled one back for the visitors but his goal proved nothing more than a mere consolation with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

On that note, here's a look at the Liverpool player's ratings from the game.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 5/10

Kelleher had an effortless outing between the posts. He made just one save throughout the 90 minutes, and showed good ability on the ball. He was lucky not to see the red card for a reckless challenge on Mark Harris right at the start of the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold was calm and composed with the ball at his feet. He also made a couple of good driving runs throughout the game and eventually supplied the assist for Jota's opener.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Konate didn't have much defensive work to do, as he was hardly under pressure throughout the game. However, the centre-half was fortunate not to concede a penalty after a clumsy collision with Mark Harris in the first half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Virgil van Dijk was composed on the ball and flawless off it. He looked to play the ball forward at every opportunity and commanded his defense well. The centre-back managed three clearances and won all three of his defensive duels.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas showcased excellent defensive guile, keeping Cardiff's attackers at bay throughout the game. He pushed forward at every opportunity and supplied countless crosses down the left-side. He was subbed off with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

An assured display from the Liverpool skipper. He was efficient with his passing and sprayed off a couple of good long balls.

Naby Keita - 5/10

Keita struggled to get to the pace of the game and his passing looked off throughout the game. He tried to create goalscoring opportunities but failed to make the most of the ball on numerous occasions.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones was highly involved in Liverpool's build-up play. He helped his side keep possession with his effortless passing but was guilty of missing a glorious first-half chance.

Takumi Minamino - 7/10

Minamino looked uncharacteristically uninvolved for most of the game. However, he made no mistake with his only shooting chance of the game for Liverpool's second.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino put up a diligent performance, linking up well with other forwards at times. He made some good passes and runs, but the end product was missing.

Diogo Jota - 8/10

Jota was a constant threat to the Cardiff backline. His movement and link-up play were astute throughout the game. He slotted in a perfectly-guided header for Liverpool's first of the evening.

Substitutes:

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Liverpool FC @LFC WHAT A GOAL!!!!!!! WHAT A MOMENT FOR HARVEY!!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL!!!!!!! WHAT A MOMENT FOR HARVEY!!!!!!! https://t.co/6hVNBrR9ga

Elliot came on as a 58th minute substitute to replace Keita. The youngster slotted in seamlessly and eventually scored a brilliant volley to put the game well beyond the visitors' reach.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut for the Reds. He made an instant impact with a clever assist for Minamino's goal. He looked particularly dangerous throughout the rest of the game.

James Milner - 6/10

Milner came on as 69th minute substitute for Minamino. He looked particularly uninvolved and didn't make any sort of impact in the game apart from making a few passes here and there.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Coming on as a 70th minute substitute and made an instant impact with a well-supplied cross for Elliot's goal.

Thiago Alcantara - N/A

Thiago came on as a 78th minute substitute for Jordan Henderson. As Liverpool looked to see out the game, he was key in trying to maintain control and possession.

