Liverpool vs Chelsea: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in one of this weekend's highly anticipated Premier League fixtures at Anfield on Saturday (January 21).

The Reds have been inconsistent in the Premier League this season and have only registered 28 points from 18 games, currently occupying ninth position.

The Blues have been poor in recent months as well, and have also registered 28 points from 19 games. They are 10th in the Premier League table, just behind the Merseysiders on goal difference.

The importance of a victory for either of the two teams can't be understated. As such, this article will look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount - Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite his lack of consistency in recent weeks, Mason Mount's creativity and attacking intuition are remarkable.

Mount has netted three goals and has registered two assists in 18 league appearances so far. His ability to create scoring opportunities by exploiting the little pockets of space in the opposition's half could be key for Chelsea in this encounter.

While he his performances have been underwhelming this season, Mount will hope to turn it around at Anfield.

#3 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Darwin Nunez - Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Uruguayan has arguably not lived up to the expectations at Anfield so far but it can be stated that his attacking intuition is outstanding.

Nunez has netted five goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances since joining Liverpool from Benfica for a club-record €100 million last summer.

His attacking proficiency is crucial for Jurgen Klopp in the potential absence of Roberto Firmino.

#2 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz - Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite the Blues' inconsistency in recent months, it can be stated that Kai Havertz is one of the attackers that has been impressive for the club.

Havertz has netted five goals and has registered one assist in 18 league appearances this season.

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG Kai Havertz's lone goal secures a first Premier League win for Chelsea in 2023. Kai Havertz's lone goal secures a first Premier League win for Chelsea in 2023. 🔵 Kai Havertz's lone goal secures a first Premier League win for Chelsea in 2023. https://t.co/pBg4x2zeQq

Given his impressive attacking threat, his presence will be key for Graham Potter, who appears to not trust Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enough.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup third-round replay

The Egyptian is one of the most clinical wingers in the Premier League and his ability to place the ball in the back of the net is remarkable.

Mohamed Salah has netted seven goals and has registered four assists in 18 appearances this season and is Liverpool's joint top-scorer in the league.

Despite his lack of cutting-edge in the final third of the pitch in recent weeks, he remains a big threat to Chelsea's defense in this encounter.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes