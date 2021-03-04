Liverpool vs Chelsea: 5 players to watch out for  | 2020-21 Premier League

Liverpool will host Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday as the race for the top four heats up in the 2020-21 Premier League.

The Reds ended a wretched run of results in the league with a win against Sheffield United in their last game. They will now look to build some momentum in the coming weeks to have a strong finish to their campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are unbeaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel but have failed to win their last two league games. Two successive draws has seen them drop out of the top four, but they will look to bounce back against Liverpool.

The two sides have produced some entertaining games in recent years, and another thriller could be in the offing at Anfield. On that note, let’s take a look at five players from either team to watch out for when Liverpool host Chelsea:

#5 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho

Liverpool have missed their midfield enforcer in his natural position. Fabinho was used in a makeshift centre-back role, as the Reds did not have any fit senior centre-backs for a while. That robbed them of Fabinho's ability to win the ball in midfield and put in tackles to break play.

His return from injury has perhaps come at the right time, as Liverpool enter a crucial stage of the season. The Reds need their consistency back and require players in their natural positions to potentially mount a challenge for the Champions League places and finish in the top four.

At Anfield, Fabinho is likely to come up against an aggressive Chelsea attack on Thursday. While playing out from the back will be crucial, he will also have a big role in trying to break the Chelsea forwards from stringing together moves in the attacking third.

#4 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Timo Werner

Timo Werner nearly joined Liverpool last summer, but the Reds decided against spending big money on the German international. A move to Chelsea followed, but Werner hasn’t been able to score enough goals.

Werner’s overall game-play has improved under compatriot Thomas Tuchel, but considering Chelsea aren’t scoring too many, he needs to find the back of the net.

The German striker has been played up front alongside another forward and in a slightly withdrawn role as an inside forward. The latter position has allowed Werner to pick the ball up from a deeper area to attack the space.

It’s likely that he could be used in a forward role against Liverpool, and Werner could have a few openings on Thursday.

The duo of Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak are still new as a Liverpool centre-back pairing and aren’t the quickest too. Moreover, Liverpool play high, so if Werner can get in behind and show some composure, he could add a few goals to his tally at Anfield.