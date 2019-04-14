Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups, injury news, suspension list and more

This promises to be an intriguing watch as Chelsea travel to league leaders Liverpool

Premier League leaders Liverpool host fourth-placed Chelsea in a crucial league encounter this afternoon at Anfield. The Reds will come into this game after a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, while the Blues will be full of confidence having beaten Slavia Prague late on in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Both sides are expected to put their best eleven out today, given the importance of this fixture and the storied history the pair have against one another.

Injuries and suspensions

Liverpool will be missing the services of Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, who has suffered a hamstring setback, as well as Adam Lallana (muscle), while first-choice defender Joe Gomez is still doubtful and probably won't be risked by Jurgen Klopp, having recovered from a leg fracture back in December.

As for Chelsea, everyone is fit and available other than talented teenager Ethan Ampadu (back), while fullback Emerson reportedly faces a late fitness test.

Players to watch out for:

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese international has been in tremendous form of late. With 20 goals across all competitions this season, the Reds will be hoping for another stunning attacking display from the winger, who has usurped Mohamed Salah as their most reliable outlet in attack and is flourishing.

Eden Hazard

Hazard excelled against West Ham on Monday evening and will be expected to impress again here

Chelsea's star man, Hazard has been tirelessly linked with a Real Madrid move in recent seasons and his impressive form justifies their high levels of interest. He has inspired them several times to win from losing positions and the Belgian winger is undoubtedly their best player, so will need to impress - as he did against West Ham on Monday - if they are to succeed in a tough away game here.

Fabinho

Fabinho has proven himself to be a key cog in Jurgen Klopp's plans recently, with the ball-winning midfielder having improved immensely during the course of the campaign and now often seen as one of the first names on the team sheet when fit.

Virgil van Dijk

van Dijk has had a calming influence on Liverpool's backline and will need to be on top form vs. Chelsea

The Dutch international has been rock solid at the back for Liverpool this campaign. The former Southampton centre-back's presence has proven calming for teammates, who trust his ability to distribute out from the back and composure to make necessary defensive interventions when called upon - something that often proved problematic for the Reds.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The English teenage phenom is expected to start for Chelsea ahead of Willian and Pedro. Although the 18-year-old is yet to score in England's top-flight, his form in the cup and Europa League competitions is absolutely outstanding - so he'll be hoping for more of the same in arguably their biggest game of the season to date.

Liverpool's expected lineup:

Expected line-up of Liverpool

Chelsea's expected lineup:

Expected line-up of Chelsea

