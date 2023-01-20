Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Blues edged Crystal Palace to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also been in poor form this season. The Merseyside outfit defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 1-0 scoreline in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Chelsea and have won 84 out of the 192 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 65 victories.

Liverpool have lost only two of their last 15 games against Chelsea in the Premier League but did suffer a defeat against the Blues at Anfield in March 2021.

Both Premier League games between these two teams last season produced stalemates - there have never been three consecutive league draws in this fixture.

The home team has won only three of the last 17 Premier League games that have been played out between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chelsea have won only two of their last 10 Premier League games but did win their previous match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have lost both their Premier League matches so far this year and have not lost their first three league games in a single calendar year since 1953.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction

Liverpool have largely failed to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins to finish in the top four. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are yet to adapt to the Premier League and will need to work hard in the coming weeks.

Chelsea are also in the midst of a transition and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

