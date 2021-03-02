Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday night in a huge Premier League clash as the race to finish in the top four heats up.

Liverpool finally won a game in the league after four successive losses. On Sunday night, the Reds beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

In a game in which they dominated and deserved to win, Curtis Jones opened the scoring just after halftime. Kean Bryan's own-goal midway through the second half made sure of the points for Jurgen Klopp's side.

That win saw Liverpool move up to 43 points from 26 games, just a point behind Chelsea and two behind West Ham in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Chelsea drew 0-0 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

In what was a largely drab game, Chelsea survived a close call in the first half. Callum Hudson-Odoi was adjudged not to have deliberately handled the ball inside his own box.

While Chelsea have remained defensively stubborn since Tuchel's arrival at the Bridge, there are some concerns over their inability to create enough chances to score goals.

Against what is set to be a makeshift Liverpool rearguard, Tuchel will aim to change that record.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 82 and lost 64 of the previous 187 games that they have played against Chelsea.

Andreas Christensen was sent off in the first half of this season's reverse fixture before Sadio Mane scored twice to secure a 2-0 Liverpool win. Jorginho also had a penalty saved by Alisson Becker late in the game.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Chelsea form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Liverpool vs Chelsea Team News

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp said after the win against Sheffield United that he expects to have Fabinho and Diogo Jota available for this game.

Alisson is also expected to play after being granted compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Jordan Henderson and three senior Liverpool centre-backs remain sidelined.

Injured: Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Thiago Silva has returned to first-team training for the Blues, but there are concerns over the fitness of Callum Hudson-Odoi. The winger had to be substituted at halftime in the last match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Chelsea Predicted XIs

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Olivier Giroud

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction

There is no doubt that this is going to be an incredibly tight game. Chelsea's lack of goals combined with Liverpool's instability in defense makes for an interesting battle.

We are predicting a narrow win for the hosts in what is set to be a game of small margins.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea