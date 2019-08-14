Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview: UEFA Super Cup Final preview, where to watch, key players and more

Liverpool square off against Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup

The 2019 edition of the UEFA Super Cup will see six-time European champions Liverpool face off against the 2018/19 Europa League winners, Chelsea at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Both sides had highly contrasting starts to their respective Premier League campaigns as Liverpool kicked off proceedings with a 4-1 victory over Norwich City, whereas Chelsea suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool head into this game without their first choice keeper Alisson Becker, who is expected to be sidelined for a period of 4-6 weeks due to a calf injury sustained against Norwich. On the bright side, Sadio Mane will be expected to make a return to the starting eleven after having gained a few minutes in the closing stages against Norwich City.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard goes into this game without the services of Antonio Rudiger (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles). French international N'Golo Kante also seems to be a doubt for this game after suffering a knock against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The previous season saw Liverpool secure four points out of six against Chelsea in the league, with the Reds drawing against the Blues at Stamford Bridge and beating them at Anfield, courtesy goals from Mane and Mohamed Salah.

While Jurgen Klopp would like to add to his tally of a Champions League trophy, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be looking to win his first piece of silverware as manager.

Kick-off Information

Date: 14th August 2019, 15th August 2019 (Indian Subcontinent)

Time: 22:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Vodafone Park, Istanbul

Referee: Stephanie Frappart

TV Coverage: Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Form Guide (Last five fixtures):

Liverpool: W-D-W-L-D

Chelsea: L-D-W-W-W

Head-To-Head

Liverpool wins: 78 wins

Chelsea wins: 63 wins

Draws: 41 draws

Key Players

Liverpool: Sadio Mane

Mane will be key to Liverpool's chances of winning the Super Cup

Sadio Mane had a stellar 2018/19 season, finishing as the joint top scorer in the Premier League (along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah) and securing a winner's medal in the Champions League. The Senegalese international will be a vital part of the Liverpool team that face Chelsea in Istanbul.

Chelsea's defence was thoroughly exposed against United and the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen had evenings to forget. Mane's devastating pace and ability to beat his man will be key if Liverpool are to hurt a seemingly fragile Chelsea rearguard.

In addition to this, his ability to pick up vital positions inside the penalty box will be key as the Reds aim to win their first trophy in the 2019/20 season.

Chelsea: Jorginho

Jorginho will be tasked with controlling proceedings in midfield.

Like Kurt Zouma, Azpilicueta and Christensen, Jorginho had a torrid time coming up against a physical midfield of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in Chelsea's 0-4 loss at Old Trafford. The Italian will need to pull up his socks as he comes up against tougher opposition in Liverpool.

On his day, Jorginho displays an impeccable ability to evade the counter-press and play in between the lines. In addition to these qualities, his composure on the ball and positioning will need to be on point against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit if Chelsea are to gain something out of the tie.

In short, a lot rests on Jorginho's shoulders as he is responsible for shielding Chelsea's defence and providing the base for their attacking moves.