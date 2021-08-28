Liverpool vs Chelsea: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield in the third gameweek of the 2021-22 Premier League on Saturday. Both teams have had perfect starts to their campaigns, winning their first two games.

Thomas Tuchel, into his first full season with the Blues, will be itching to lay his hands on the Premier League following his heroics in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will look to target another title run, as most of his star players have returned from injuries.

However, both the managers will have to come up with their A-games if their teams are to take anything away from this marquee clash.

🚨 @PaulMerse column 🚨



👀 A player battle that could decide Liverpool v Chelsea

🤯 A bold call on Manchester United



Matchday 3 of the Premier League could have a lot of drama in store 🔥👇https://t.co/khhT9xb6G3 — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) August 27, 2021

This game would provide an early test of both sides' title credentials, and could also define their title challenge. On that note, here's a look at the five key battles in this game to watch out for:

#5 Reece James (Chelsea) vs Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (left) and Reece James tussle it out for the ball.

Sadio Mane, after enduring a difficult season, has started the new campaign with a bang. The Senegalese international was on the score sheet in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley. But his real strength of character will be tested against the Blues this weekend.

Mane will come up against Reece James on the left flank, a player who is oozing class in each appearance he has made for Chelsea this season. The 21-year-old had a fabulous game against Arsenal, scoring one and setting up another in Chelsea's 2-0 win over the Gunners.

It will be quite interesting to see how he juggles between his offensive and defensive duties against Liverpool. James, along with Cesar Azpilicueta, will have a big job on their hands, as Mane is one of the most lethal players in the game up front.

#4 Jorginho (Chelsea) vs Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Jorginho (left) and Jordan Henderson

Jorginho was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year following a dream season for both Chelsea and Italy in 2020-21.

Riding on his recent exploits, the Italy international will look to replicate his exemplary performances against Liverpool as well. Thomas Tuchel will rely heavily on Jorginho to break through Jurgen Klopp's gegen press with his quick passing and efficient ball control.

The awards keep on coming! 👌



Jorginho is your #UCL Men's Player of the Year! 😁#UEFAAwards pic.twitter.com/fCMFxHOtDc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2021

Jorginho will lock horns with Jordan Henderson in the centre of the park. With James Milner out of the Chelsea game, Jorginho, alongside Mateo Kovacic, will try to impose themselves on the game.

If Thiago Alcantara does not start for Liverpool, Henderson will have to bear the bulk of the responsibility in the centre. He will have to sit deep and allow Naby Keita and Harvey Elliot to move higher up the pitch.

