Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool are set to play Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League yesterday. An own goal from centre-back Fikayo Tomori and second-half goals from Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and midfielder Jordan Henderson sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

First-half goals from Croatian attacker Ante Rebic and Spanish forward Brahim Diaz proved to be a mere consolation for AC Milan.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the league. A penalty from Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha and a second-half brace from French striker Odsonne Edouard ensured victory for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur had centre-back Japhet Tanganga sent off in the second-half.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost four and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Liverpool beating Crystal Palace 2-0. A brace from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane secured the win for Liverpool.

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-W

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-D-L

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool will be without young midfielder Harvey Elliott, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, Belgium international Divock Origi and Welsh right-back Neco Williams. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Neco Williams, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will be unable to call upon the services of Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp, defender Nathan Ferguson and midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Injured: Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Liverpool have started the season well. With the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea grabbing most of the attention right now, Liverpool could quietly lay the framework for a successful Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have rejuvenated their squad well. The likes of Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi have begun the season well, while Odsonne Edouard's brace against Tottenham Hotspur will have imbued him with confidence.

B/R Football @brfootball

83’ Scores after 27 seconds

93’ Scores second goal



What a debut 🤩 83’ @Oedouard22 makes Palace debut83’ Scores after 27 seconds93’ Scores second goalWhat a debut 🤩 83’ @Oedouard22 makes Palace debut

83’ Scores after 27 seconds

93’ Scores second goal



What a debut 🤩 https://t.co/9QOubO8uuy

Also Read

Liverpool will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Abhinav Anand