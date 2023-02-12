Liverpool vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Monday.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with their league opponents this season. The Toffees edged Arsenal to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Merseyside giants slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Liverpool vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record in the Merseyside derby and have won 123 out of the 292 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 83 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 22 home games against Everton in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in February 2021.

The reverse fixture produced a 0-0 stalemate - the 12th in the history of the Merseyside derby, setting a record for this scoreline in Premier League history.

This is the eighth match played between Liverpool and Everton on a Monday in the Premier League - Everton are unbeaten in their last three such matches at Anfield.

Liverpool are winless in the four matches in the Premier League in 2023 so far and have scored only one goal in these matches.

Liverpool have failed to score in their last three Premier League games - as many times as in the 65 league games preceding this run.

Liverpool vs Everton Prediction

Liverpool have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Jurgen Klopp's charges have flattered to deceive in the Premier League and will need to prove their mettle in the Merseyside derby.

Everton showed plenty of heart against Arsenal and have already shown signs of improvement under Sean Dyche. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Liverpool vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

