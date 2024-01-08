Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2024

Liverpool are set to play Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. A second-half own goal from Polish defender Jakub Kiwior and a goal from Colombian winger Luis Diaz sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Fulham, on the other hand, beat Rotherham United 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. A first-half goal from Jamaica international Bobby Decordova-Reid secured the win for Fulham.

Liverpool vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool have won 10 games, lost three and drawn three.

Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah has managed 22 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Liverpool this season.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has managed 11 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Liverpool this season.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has scored five goals in 15 league starts for Fulham this season.

Brazilian winger Willian has managed five goal contributions in 13 league starts for Fulham this season.

Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction

Liverpool are currently top of the league table, three points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa. They are also still in the FA Cup alongside their EFL Cup and Europa League commitments, so will be looking forward to a packed calendar in the months to come.

Liverpool could be active in the January transfer market. An audacious move for Kylian Mbappe has been rumored, while Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, who was very close to joining Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer, is another player who has been linked. Given center-back Joel Matip's long-term injury, a defender could also be targeted.

Fulham, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, eight points ahead of 17th-placed Everton. They have won two of their last five league games.

While retaining a Premier League spot next season will take priority, a deep run in the cup could prove to be beneficial. The topic of discussion, however, will be the future of Joao Palhinha. The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the better midfielders in the Premier League, and with the Bayern Munich move thwarted in the summer, the defensive midfielder could look to move again in the winter.

Liverpool should win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Liverpool to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fulham to score first- yes