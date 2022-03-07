Liverpool vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this week as Liverpool take on Inter Milan on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and will need to work hard to win the Champions League this season. The Merseyside giants edged West Ham United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and could potentially defend their Serie A crown this season. The Nerazzurri have been slightly inconsistent over the past month and will need to be at their best on Tuesday.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Liverpool have an excellent record against Inter Milan and have won four out of five matches played between the two teams. Inter Milan have managed only victory against Liverpool and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg and ended in a 2-0 victory for Liverpool. Inter Milan were thoroughly outclassed on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Team News

Liverpool have an impressive squad

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara

Doubtful: Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have a point to prove

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Liverpool vs Inter Milan Prediction

Liverpool have effectively overcome their early-season slump and have won their last 12 matches in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp's charges have hit a purple patch this season and will present a confident front this weekend.

Inter Milan have also excelled in Italy this season but are yet to hit their stride in Europe. Liverpool have been the better team this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi