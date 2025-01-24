Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

Liverpool will look to pick up their first Premier League win at Anfield in 2025 when they welcome Ipswich Town on Saturday. Arne Slot's men secured a 2-1 win over Lille in midweek to remain at the top of the Champions League table.

With that win, they have virtually made their upcoming bout against PSV Eindhoven a mere formality as far as advancing to the round of 16 is concerned.

Liverpool's most likely hero Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a spectacular curling strike. Although Jonathan David restored parity for the French side, Harvey Ellott's deflected shot found the back of the net to guarantee all three points for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. It took them two late Darwin Nunez strikes to put an unrelenting Brentford to the sword.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town bore the brunt of Manchester City's resurgence after a dreaded slump halfway through the season. City were merciless as they put six goals past the Tractor Boys without response.

It marked a second successive home defeat for Kieran McKenna's side and saw them move back into the relegation zone. But the Tractor Boys are a much better side away from home and will look to bank on their credit on the road to pose some problems for the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ipswich have lost their last three league games against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 13-0.

Liverpool have lost two of their last three home league games against Ipswich Town.

Liverpool have been victorious in their last 10 Premier League home matches against promoted scores by an aggregate score of 34-7.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 17 Premier League matches.

Liverpool's total of xG of 50.2 so far this season is higher than that of any other side in the competition.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Prediction

In all likelihood, the Tractor Boys should do well to not be blown to smithereens by the Merseysiders on Saturday. Despite their decent record on the road, it wouldn't be prudent to put your money on McKenna's men against Liverpool given how they were torn apart by Manchester City last weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Ipswich Town

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

