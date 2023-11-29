Liverpool vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2023

Liverpool will be looking to punch their tickets to the Europa League knockout rounds when they host LASK Linz at Anfield.

Liverpool are at the top of Group E of the UEFA Europa League, with nine points from four matches. A 1-1 draw, secured with a late equalizer, against Manchester City over the weekend will have boosted the morale of Jurgen Klopp's side.

But they will be ruing their 3-2 loss at the hands of Toulouse in their latest Europa League outing from before the international break. Klopp rested a number of his starters in that game but the night eventually ended with Liverpool's lead over Toulouse at the top of the table being reduced to just two points.

A draw over their Austrian opponents this Thursday night will ensure a top-two finish. A win for them and anything less than a victory for Toulouse in their game against Union SG will also suffice.

Meanwhile, LASK are at the bottom of Group E, having picked up just three points from four matches so far. Their only win in the group stage came in their latest Europa League outing against Union SG.

Their hopes of making it to the knockout stages are not entirely quashed just yet. But it'll hinge on them earning an unlikely win over Liverpool this Thursday. LASK could also end up finishing at the bottom of the table if they lose to Liverpool and Union SG pick up a win against Toulouse.

Liverpool vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have picked up seven wins in their last eight European matches against Austrian opposition.

LASK are yet to register their first win against English clubs after five matches.

Liverpool have won each of their last seven UEFA Europa League matches played at home.

LASK won seven consecutive away games in Europe between November 2020 and November 2021. However, they are since winless in four away games in European competition.

Diogo Jota has netted nine times in the Europa League despite only being a starter in five games in the competition.

Liverpool vs LASK Prediction

Liverpool's defence is shaky and LASK will be going all out to get a win here. However, Anfield is a fortress and Liverpool have way too much attacking power and depth to not take advantage of the space the LASK forwards will leave behind.

There are likely to be goals on both ends but it's hard to see anything but a Liverpool win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 LASK

Liverpool vs LASK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes