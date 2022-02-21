Liverpool vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23 February 2022

Liverpool have a great chance to put more pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City as they host Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Premier League title race is back on. Liverpool thumped Norwich City 3-1 at home on Saturday as Manchester City lost to Spurs in the dying embers of the game.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were on target for Liverpool as they came back from 1-0 down to blow the Canaries away in the second half.

That was their fifth consecutive win in the Premier League and it has taken them to 57 points from 25 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City conceded a stoppage-time goal to allow Tottenham Hotspur to do a league double over them. Pep Guardiola's men are still at the top of the table but are only six points ahead of the Merseysiders, who now have a game in hand over them.

Liverpool have plenty to be optimistic about and could put more pressure on Manchester City with a win over Leeds United in midweek.

Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 4-2 to arch-rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday. Manchester United raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Leeds United struck back in quick succession through Rodrigo Moreno and Raphinha in the 53rd and 54th minutes of the game to restore parity.

However, the Red Devils kept plugging away and were rewarded for their efforts as Fred and Anthony Elanga restored their two-goal advantage in the last 20 minutes of normal time. A loss against Liverpool could push Leeds United perilously close to the relegation zone.

They will subsequently face Tottenham Hotspur. Suffice to say, if Leeds United lose their next two games, they could find themselves embroiled in the relegation battle.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won all of their last three Premier League home meetings with Leeds United and have scored 10 goals across those games.

Liverpool have done the league double over Leeds United four times (in 1996-97, 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2002-03).

Liverpool have scored at least a goal in all but one of their last 23 matches against Leeds United.

The last time Liverpool and Leeds United met on a Wednesday was in the 1996-97 season. Liverpool led 3-0 at half-time and won the game by a 4-0 scoreline.

Liverpool are yet to lose a Premier League game at home this season. They have conceded just seven goals at Anfield this term.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Prediction

Liverpool turned in an excellent second-half performance against Norwich City. Meanwhile, Leeds United seem rattled and although they did make it 2-2 against Manchester United early in the second half, they needed a fair amount of good fortune to get there.

Playing Liverpool at Anfield is arguably the most difficult fixture in the Premier League for any side. The Merseysiders should be able to take all three points here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds United

Liverpool vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to lead at half-time - Yes

Bold tip: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

