Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2022

Liverpool are set to play Leicester City at Anfield on Friday in the English Premier League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the league. Goals from Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk and young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. England international Ollie Watkins scored the goal for Aston Villa.

Leicester City, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the league. First-half goals from New Zealand international Chris Wood, Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron and Brazilian midfielder Joelinton sealed the deal for Newcastle United.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost five and drawn two.

Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah have both scored seven league goals for Liverpool this season.

Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson has registered five assists in the league so far for Liverpool.

Midfielder James Maddison has registered 11 goal contributions in the league for Leicester City.

Zambian striker Patson Daka has scored three goals in the league for Leicester City this season.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Prediction

Liverpool are currently sixth in the league, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game. They have won their last three league games, and while the league title might possibly be gone, Liverpool remain firm contenders to finish in the Champions League spots again.

Despite heavy links to Manchester United, Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo will join Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo's arrival has been met by surprise, given Liverpool's problematic midfield situation.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez continues to attract attention for his unique playing style, although seven goal contributions in eight league starts can certainly be categorized as an excellent start to life at his new club.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are 13th in the league and have won three of their last five league games. After a very poor start to the campaign, which saw manager Brendan Rodgers regularly fielding questions about his future at the club, the Foxes managed to find some semblance of stability before the World Cup break.

It will be interesting to see how the club handles the future of James Maddison. Maddison's quality has often been the difference-maker for Leicester City this season, and the 26-year-old was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer. It has been suggested that the St James' Park outfit could try to sign him this January.

Liverpool will be the favorites to win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Liverpool vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

