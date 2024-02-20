Liverpool vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2024

Luton Town will be up against it as they travel to Anfield to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Despite picking up an emphatic 4-1 win over Brentford last Saturday to consolidate their position at the top of the table, Liverpool's evening could have still gone a little better. That's because three of Klopp's men had to be subbed off at half-time due to injuries.

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were the three players who couldn't take the field in the second half. But the spirits in the Liverpool camp were boosted shortly afterwards as fellow Premier League title aspirants and defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea.

Liverpool are currently four points clear of third-placed City but have played a game more than them. Two points separate the Reds from Arsenal, who are currently second in the table. The Merseysiders have been excellent at home and are yet to lose a single game at Anfield in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Luton Town's capitulation in the early stages of their clash with Manchester United cost them what could have been a welcome positive result. Rasmus Hojlund struck twice inside the opening seven minutes for the Red Devils but the Hatters were able to produce a strong response.

Carlton Morris pulled one back in the 14th minute but Manchester United managed to survive a barrage of Luton Town attacks to walk away with all three points.

Despite the attacking impetus that Luton showed, their defensive frailties were laid bare and the Red Devils could have scored plenty more had they been clinical in the second half.

For now, Rob Edwards' men have returned to the relegation zone, languishing at 18th and tied on points with 17th-placed Everton.

Liverpool vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool are yet to lose a home league game against Luton Town. They have won 14 and drawn six of their 20 meetings with the Hatters.

Luton have played away at Liverpool without winning more often than any other opponent in their professional league history.

Only four promoted sides have managed to win their first-ever Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield so far.

Liverpool have conceded just one loss in their last 54 Premier League games at Anfield.

Luton are undefeated in their last three away league matches.

Liverpool vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town are unlikely to get the better of Liverpool at Anfield. They have done better on the road of late but their defensive problems persist. Liverpool have some injury concerns but have enough quality personnel in their squad to rely on to pick up a clean win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Luton Town

Liverpool vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - No