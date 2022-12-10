Liverpool vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022

Liverpool will square off against Lyon at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in a friendly on Sunday (December 11).

The game is part of the Dubai Super Cup, a friendly tournament in which Liverpool, Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan have been invited to take part this year. Arsenal and Lyon kicked off the competition on Thursday, with Arsenal winning 3-0, thanks to goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Viera.

Liverpool will be playing their first friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break ahead of their EFL Cup game against Manchester City later this month.

Lyon, meanwhile, have played a couple of friendlies, winning one and losing the other. They will play two more friendlies before resuming their Ligue 1 campaign before the close of the year.

Liverpool vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times across competitions. A couple of their meetings took place in the group stage of the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League in the 2009-10, while there was a friendly in 2019.

Their head-to-head record is perfectly even, with a win apiece for both teams and a draw.

Liverpool have won their last four games across competitions, while Lyon have just one win in their last four.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in four of their last six games across competitions.

Lyon have failed to score in two of their last five games and have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five.

Liverpool vs Lyon Prediction

The Reds will be playing their first game in almost a month and might be a bit rusty. They have the likes of Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino available for the game and are expected to field a strong squad.

Lyon, meanwhile, fielded a strong squad against Arsenal but failed to get a favourable result. They're expected to struggle here but might score.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Lyon

Liverpool vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mo Salah to score or assist any time - Yes

