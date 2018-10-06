Liverpool vs Manchester City: 4 men to look out for

Liverpool v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One

It is the Clash of the Titans this Sunday, when Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in an encounter the whole world is looking forward to. This season, both teams have been in top form so far, winning 6 of the 7 games, and both are tied at 19 points. However, owing to a superior goal difference, Manchester City are at the top of the League, with Liverpool in second.

Liverpool have a stellar record against Manchester City at Anfield in all competitions. They are unbeaten in the last 17 home games and last lost to City at home back in May 2003! Last season, the two sides faced each other 4 times, and City lost 3 of those matches, 2 in the Champions League and one in the Premier League. However, City did inflict a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at the Etihad at the start of the season.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the league in their last 24 games, where they have won 16 and drawn 8 games. They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in their last 8 games at home in the Premier League. On the other hand, in their last 25 away games in the Premier League, Manchester City have lost just one, and incidentally, that was the loss to Liverpool at Anfield last season!

The highly anticipated match at Anfield will be a game of wits, tactics and determination, as both of these teams like to play open, attacking football. As such, we look at the 4 players who could be crucial on Sunday to determine the outcome of the game.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

The Senegalese has been phenomenal for Liverpool so far this season. He is currently their top scorer having scored 4 goals in 7 Premier League games, but Sadio Mane brings so much more to Jurgen Klopp’s side than just goals. It is his combination with Salah and Firmino that will cause Pep Guardiola the most headaches. Mane’s speed and strength can unsettle even the best of defenders and Manchester City will certainly have plans underway to counter his threat because Mane has the ability to determine the outcome of this game.

This season, Mane averages 0.57 goals per game and has attempted 19 shots, 11 of which have been on target. He has a shooting accuracy of 58% and has already hit the woodwork once. The Senegalese averages 30 passes per game and his direct approach makes him dangerous in the final third. Mane has already created 2 big chances so far and has attempted 8 crosses.

The Senegalese has been Liverpool’s main man so far, and he has helped Jurgen Klopp deal with Salah’s slow start. Against Manchester City, Sadio Mane could be instrumental in taking Liverpool to the top of the table.

