Liverpool vs Manchester City : 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2021

Liverpool and Manchester City will lock horns at Anfield this weekend in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter.

With Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at the helm, an intriguing and respectful rivalry has developed between the two sides over the past two years. A win for either team would see them go top of the Premier League table. That being said, Klopp's side are currently on a three-game winless run against Manchester City.

The Reds will certainly look to change that on Sunday. The game has a lot of excitement building up to it given that it has been one of the most high-scoring encounters in recent history.

Both sides will have to do without a few important players but have plenty of quality across the pitch. Manchester City's encounters with Liverpool are often as personal as they are tactical, and both sets of players will want to win their battles on the pitch. With all that in mind, let's have a look at the five key battles that could determine the outcome of the game this Sunday:

#5 James Milner vs. Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish for Manchester City

Trent Alexander Arnold's absence due to a muscle injury means James Milner is the most likely candidate to replace him on the right side of Liverpool's defense. Primarily a midfielder, Milner has often been deployed in a number of positions by Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons.

Milner's versatility has been a handy asset for the Reds in their past success, but whether he will be able to cope-up with Manchester City's £100m summer signing Jack Grealish, remains a question to be asked.

Grealish has seamlessly adapted to Guardiola's system and has been a mainstay for the Blues this season. In fact, he is Pep Guardiola's most used player so far this season.

Grealish's one-on-one prowess and his efficient dribbling in tight spaces means Milner will need to be on his toes throughout the game to deal with his potential threat. Grealish, on the other hand, will look to take a full toll on Milner's aging legs to give his side a better chance at winning the game.

#4 Curtis Jones vs. Rodri

Curtis Jones playing for Liverpool

Perhaps the most intriguing battle in this game will be the one that is also the most unexpected. The battle between Spain international Rodri and Liverpool's 20-year-old sensation Curtis Jones will certainly play an important role in the outcome of the game.

With Thiago Alcantara out due to a calf injury, it is fair to say that youngster Curtis Jones has taken his chances with both hands.

The 20-year old is coming into the game off of a stellar Champions League display against FC Porto, having supplied two quality assists in a routine 5-1 win for the Reds.

The same could be said for Rodri, who himself has been enjoying an immense season so far with Manchester City. The Spaniard is a master at controlling games with his immaculate and constant passing, and he'll look to do the same against Liverpool.

If Rodri manages to cut Jones out and control the game as well as he normally does then the pendulum will almost certainly swing in City’s favor.

