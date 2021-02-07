Liverpool vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, knowing well that a defeat could end their slim hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will have a few key players back for the clash and that should help them pose a bigger threat to Manchester City who will still be favourites.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been impressive at the back this season, and their attackers have got the job done, so they seem to have the right balance this season.

Let’s take a look at 5 players to watch when the two sides play on Sunday:

#1 Mohamed Salah

Manchester City have the best defence in the league this season, but Liverpool have the best goal-scorer in their squad, so it is going to be an interesting battle.

Salah’s performances rarely drop for Liverpool, and even if he isn’t at his fluent best, he still manages to find a way to get on the score-sheet.

With Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struggling for goals this season, Salah’s 15 strikes have been ever so important for Liverpool. And they will need him to be at his best on Sunday.

Liverpool have even tried to play Thiago in a more attacking role for the Spaniard to find Salah more often, and that has worked to an extent. Against Manchester City, the duo will need to be at their best once again if the Reds are to avoid blanks in back-to-back league games.

21 - Since his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah (22) has scored more goals in the competition than Bruno Fernandes (21), with the Portuguese scoring more goals against Everton than any other side in that time (4). Glorious. #MUNEVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

#2 Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan’s goals and attacking runs from midfield have been crucial to Manchester City this season, and the pressure to deliver in a big game like this in Kevin De Bruyne’s absence will be bigger.

The German has scored seven times this season, and has often made the right runs into the box which have been hard to track.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool will decide to play against Gundogan. With Fabinho fit and a couple of defensive options to choose from, Gundogan could come up against Jordan Henderson in midfield. That will be an interesting battle to keep an eye on.

Klopp on İlkay Gündoğan



"He was one of the best players I ever coached. In the 2012 season he was unbelievable - playing much like he's playing now. Then he had injuries. I'm not surprised at all by his current form." pic.twitter.com/6qzbMDy7rX — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) February 5, 2021