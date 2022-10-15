Liverpool vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool will host Manchester City this weekend at Anfield. The Reds have been inconsistent in the Premier League this season and have only registered 10 points from their opening eight games so far.

Liverpool have won two, drawn four, and lost two out of their opening eight games in the Premier League this season.

However, their 7-1 victory over the Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 12 is a good boost for them going into this encounter.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been brilliant and have registered 23 points from their opening nine games in the league this season. The Citizens are currently one point behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

Without further ado, let's look at five players to watch out for in this clash on Sunday.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian has been inconsistent in attack but he has, however, netted two goals and registered three assists in the league so far this season.

Salah's hat-trick against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 12 is a good morale-booster for him going into this clash.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Liverpool secure all three points in this match.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The 31-year-old has been brilliant this season and his intuition in attack has profited Manchester City a lot.

De Bruyne has netted one goal and has registered nine assists in the Premier League this season.

Furthermore, he's the player with the highest number of assists in the Premier League so far this season.

GOAL @goal Kevin De Bruyne has provided the most Premier League assists in Man City's history 🪄 Kevin De Bruyne has provided the most Premier League assists in Man City's history 🪄 https://t.co/yxCoZzCzfQ

The former Chelsea midfielder has created the most close chances in the league in the ongoing campaign for his team.

Fantasy Gold FPL @fantasygoldgh It’s not been ‘just’ goals for Erling Haaland in the Premier League. 🤖🥘 It’s not been ‘just’ goals for Erling Haaland in the Premier League. 🤖🥘 https://t.co/V5BTYJqwcx

The Belgian international is a difficult player to curtail and his impressive numbers make him one of the players to watch out for in this game.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The Englishman is arguably one of the best-performing youngsters in Europes’ top five leagues this season.

Foden has netted six goals and has registered three assists in the Premier League so far this term.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads 6 goals and 3 assists in the #PL this season for Phil Foden, and we all know he loves a goal against Liverpool 6 goals and 3 assists in the #PL this season for Phil Foden, and we all know he loves a goal against Liverpool 😉 https://t.co/4N4ej137nx

The 22-year-old is clinical in attack and he's one of the players that can help Manchester City in securing all three points in this clash. It will be interesting to see if he performs as well as expected.

#2 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

The Brazilian has been arguably one of Liverpool's stand-out players this season despite their inconsistency.

Firmino has netted six goals and has registered three assists in seven appearances in the Premier League this season.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop "Give the ball to Bobby and he will score"



🏟️ 7 games

6 goals

3 assists



Only Haaland and De Bruyne have more goal contributions in the Premier League this season, than Bobby Firmino #LFC "Give the ball to Bobby and he will score"🏟️ 7 games6 goals3 assistsOnly Haaland and De Bruyne have more goal contributions in the Premier League this season, than Bobby Firmino 🎵 "Give the ball to Bobby and he will score"🏟️ 7 games⚽ 6 goals🎯 3 assists Only Haaland and De Bruyne have more goal contributions in the Premier League this season, than Bobby Firmino 🇧🇷 #LFC https://t.co/uLbNn6twyZ

The 31-year-old's experience and impressive run of form makes him one of the players to watch out for in this clash and it will be fascinating to see if he can help Liverpool secure a much-needed victory.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The 22-year-old has been firing on all cylinders in attack for Manchester City this season.

Halland has scored 15 goals and has registered three assists in the Premier League already this term. Furthermore, the Norwegian is currently the top-scorer in the league as of now.

EPL Statman @EPLStatman



Erling Haaland (18)

Kevin De Bruyne (10)

Roberto Firmino (9)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (9)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (9)

Gabriel Jesus (8)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ivan Toney (8)



#MCFC | #LFC | #THFC | #AFC | #BrentfordFC | #PL Most Goals + Assists in the Premier League this season:Erling Haaland (18)Kevin De Bruyne (10)Roberto Firmino (9)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (9)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (9)Gabriel Jesus (8)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ivan Toney (8) Most Goals + Assists in the Premier League this season: 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (18) 🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (10) 🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino (9)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (9) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (9)🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus (8)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ivan Toney (8)#MCFC | #LFC | #THFC | #AFC | #BrentfordFC | #PL https://t.co/UGKMAZbqcC

Haaland will most likely lead the line in attack for Manchester City in this clash and the question being asked is not whether he will but how many he will score.

