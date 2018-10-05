Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match preview, Liverpool's probable XI | Premier League 2018-19

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool's talisman

Liverpool will be playing against the current title holders Manchester City in a top of the table clash this weekend.

After an amazing start with six consecutive wins in the EPL this season, The Reds seem tired and completely out of form. They have failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions, and could not hit the target even once in their last UCL game against Napoli.

We are headed for one of the most important Premier League games of the season, and here is Liverpool's probable starting XI for the game.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker is settling in well at Liverpool

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian goalkeeper has kept on improving with each passing game, and was arguably The Reds' best player in their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Napoli.

He is leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove with four clean sheets, and will be looking forward to increasing the margin in the match against The Cityzens.

Defenders

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The young English full-back had a bad game against Napoli, but is still a long way ahead of Nathaniel Clyne as Liverpool's first choice right-back.

Andy Robertson: The former Hull City defender has transformed Liverpool's problematic left-back position into one of their strengths.

Virgil van Dijk: The world's most expensive defender has fully recovered from a rib injury, and will try to prevent City from damaging Liverpool's unbeaten record in the league.

Joe Gomez: The 21-year old is amongst Liverpool's top players this season, and his recent injury woes seem to be a distant memory.

Midfielders

James Milner

Wijnaldum: The Dutch international's performances have kept the big money signing Fabinho out of the first team scenario, and the Brazilian will need to wait a little longer for his chance if the former Newcastle United player continues in his current form.

Jordan Henderson: Naby Keita is most likely to miss the game due to injury, which gives Liverpool's skipper the chance to start for his team.

James Milner: The Reds' veteran midfielder looked slightly out of form in their recent defeat against Napoli, nevertheless, he is an integral part of Liverpool's midfield, and is likely to start against his former club.

Attackers

Mohamed Salah is yet to find his form

Sadio Mane: After starting the season brilliantly, Sadio Mane's form dropped remarkably, and he has failed to score in any of The Reds' last six games. Nevertheless, his pace and dribbling will be key against Pep Guardiola's team who play with a high defensive line.

Mohamed Salah: Many may suggest Jurgen Klopp should bench Mohamed Salah after his recent performances, but the Egyptian is a big game player, and might create something out of nothing in this important fixture.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazilian might not be at his best this season, but he is still important for Liverpool's game-play, and is likely to get the nod from Jurgen Klopp to start ahead of Daniel Sturridge. Liverpool needs his energy to prevent Manchester City from playing from the back.