Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups: FA Community Shield 2019, Manchester City predicted lineup, injury news, suspension list and more

2018/19 Premier League champions Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley.

Liverpool will be looking to make a statement in the 2019/20 curtain-raiser. The European champions come into this tie on the back of a series of poor results in pre-season, where they endured three defeats in five games.

Manchester City, on the other hand, enjoyed a terrific pre-season, making a statement in almost every match they played. City banged in 13 goals in the last four fixtures and look all set to start their campaign on a positive note.

City’s recruit, Rodri, is expected to partner David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne in the middle of the park, while Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané will likely occupy the flanks. Raheem Sterling could lead the line from a more central role, something he has done successfully in pre-season.

Injuries and Suspensions

French international Aymeric Laporte was not spotted with the rest of the squad and remains a doubt after suffering a knock in City's last pre-season friendly. Riyad Mahrez is coming off a taxing Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Algeria and is unlikely to feature.

Players to watch out for

Rodri

Manchester City’s latest midfield acquisition, Rodri, is all set to make his competitive debut for the Cityzens on Sunday. The midfielder is expected to start ahead of Fernandinho, who only returned to training earlier this week.

The Spanish international made his name while playing for Atlético Madrid in La Liga last season, where he demonstrated terrific tackling ability along with great positioning sense in the middle of the park.

Bernardo Silva

After guiding Portugal to glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, Bernardo Silva witnessed his stock rise manifold over the course of the off-season. He will have the tough task of orchestrating the City attacks and helping them break the Liverpool defensive line on Sunday if Pep Guardiola decides to bench both Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus.

Raheem Sterling

All eyes will once again be on Manchester City star, Raheem Sterling, as he prepares to face his former club on Sunday. Sterling scored goals for fun while playing in the false nine position in pre-season, netting four times in four games.

Guardiola will have high hopes from the English international, who has taken the goalscoring burden on himself in the absence of City's star strikers.

Likely XI

