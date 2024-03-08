Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Premier League features a massive fixture between two of its best teams this weekend as Manchester City lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. The Cityzens eased past FC Copenhagen by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Merseyside outfit thrashed Sparta Praha by a 5-1 margin in the Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 108 out of the 225 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 60 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 20 matches at home against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-1 margin in 2021.

Only two of the last 30 matches played out between Liverpool and Manchester City have produced a victory for the away side, with 12 of these games ending in draws.

Liverpool have picked up a total of 22 points from losing positions in the Premier League so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Since their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last season, Liverpool have picked up more points than any other team in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction

Liverpool have been consistently impressive this season and will be intent on maintaining their formidable run. With Manchester City hot on their heels in the title race, the hosts will look to hand their rivals a decisive blow this weekend.

Manchester City have come into their own this season but face a daunting task on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-3 Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes