Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The Premier League features a massive fixture this weekend as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form this season. The reigning champions were held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Copenhagen in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Merseyside outfit thrashed Rangers by a 7-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Manchester City and have won 107 out of the 221 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 58 victories.

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games against Manchester City and have never endured a six-game winless streak against the Cityzens in their history.

Manchester City have managed four points from their last two away games against Liverpool in the Premier League - only one point fewer than they had managed in their 17 trips to Anfield preceding this run.

Liverpool have found the back of the net at least twice in each of their last four games against Manchester City in all competitions - no team has ever managed such a feat against a team managed by Pep Guardiola in five consecutive matches.

Liverpool have won 22 matches against reigning Premier League champions - six more than any other team in the competition.

Liverpool have managed only 10 points from their eight Premier League games so far - their worst record at this stage of this season since the 2012-13 campaign.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been in excellent form this season and remain one of the favourites to win the Premier League title. Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form so far and will be intent on making his mark this weekend.

Liverpool FC @LFC ‍



Take a bow, A stunning save from Harvey Davies but no chance with that second oneTake a bow, @andrewrobertso5 A stunning save from Harvey Davies but no chance with that second one 😮‍💨Take a bow, @andrewrobertso5 🎯 https://t.co/sguwDYVQak

Liverpool have been in abysmal form for the most part this season but are capable of pulling off a surprise. Manchester City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes