Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | FA Community Shield 2022

The FA Community Shield features a clash between two of the Premier League's biggest teams this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool finished in second place in the Premier League standings last season and are currently in the midst of a transition. The Merseyside outfit suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of RB Salzburg last week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, won the Premier League title last season and have grown in stature over the summer. The Cityzens edged Bayern Munich to a commendable 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Manchester City and have won 106 out of 220 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 55 victories.

Liverpool scored 94 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only five goals behind Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager to 500 points in the Premier League this year and now has 536 points from his 228 matches in charge of Manchester City.

Manchester City scored a league-high 99 goals from their 38 games in the Premier League and have been in impressive form under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool have conceded eight goals in their last seven games in all competitions and have a few issues to address going into this game.

Matches between Liverpool and Manchester City have seen plenty of goalscoring action in the recent past, with 16 goals scored in the last four meeting between these two teams.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have strengthened their squad in the transfer market and are well-placed to defend their Premier League crown next season. Erling Haaland scored his first goal for the club against Bayern Munich last week and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Liverpool have plenty of work to do in the transfer market and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Manchester City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

