Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd October 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with a massive fixture featuring two title contenders this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Liverpool have been exceptional in the Premier League this season and are the only unbeaten team in the league at the moment. Jurgen Klopp's charges were held to a 3-3 draw by a spirited Brentford side in their previous game and will be intent on returning to winning ways this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been impressive in the Premier League but will need to address the chinks in their armour ahead of this match. The Cityzens failed to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to be at their best to get the better of a formidable Liverpool side.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Manchester City and have won 105 out of 217 games between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 58 victories.

Liverpool are the most prolific team in the Premier League this season and have scored an impressive 15 goals in their six league games.

With a total of eight defeats, Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Jurgen Klopp than he has against any other manager in world football at the moment.

Mohamed Salah is in excellent form at the moment and has managed four goals and two assists in his last five games for Liverpool.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has scored twice in his last three games against Liverpool and will look to make an impact against his former side this weekend.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the Premier League and will have to work hard to maintain their streak against Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction

Liverpool have excelled in the Premier League this season and have made the most of the returns of several important players in recent weeks. The Merseyside giants lost out on the Premier League title last season and have a point to prove this year.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🔴🆚🔵 🔜



We turn our attention to Sunday’s big game 👊 🔴🆚🔵 🔜



We turn our attention to Sunday’s big game 👊 https://t.co/dOEjbDYjyW

Manchester City were virtually unstoppable towards the end of last season and will need to be at their best this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Also Read

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - YES

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far