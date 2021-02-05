Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool will face Manchester City at home in the Premier League, and will hope to hand the league leaders their first defeat of 2021.

The Reds picked up some momentum with two away wins before their lacklustre defeat against Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have picked up eight wins in a row in the league. They are favorites to end their wait for a win at Anfield and reclaim the title this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently have a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. They could dim Liverpool’s faint hopes of retaining the title if they win on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Games between the two sides have been cagey more often than not as they have a great deal of respect for each other’s quality. The last time they faced off at the Etihad, it ended all square.

Manchester City have the edge if you look at the head-to-head meetings between the two sides, having won three out of the last six meetings.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City still have a lot of room for improvement despite going 20 unbeaten in all competitions with a 2-0 win at Burnley. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2021

Guardiola’s side are also in better form than Liverpool at the moment, having gone unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions.

Advertisement

Liverpool form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Manchester City Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool will be without the defensive trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip for this game. Makeshift centre-back Fabinho is back in training, and he is likely to be assessed ahead of the game along with Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota is finally back in training and may return to the pitch in the coming weeks.

Jordan Henderson has filled in at the back. He could continue in that position alongside one of the new signings, most likely Ozan Kabak, if Fabinho isn’t back. Alisson Becker is set to return after missing the game against Brighton due to an illness.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota

Doubtful: Sadio Mane, Fabinho

Suspended: None

Massive boost for #LFC. Mane and Fabinho back in parts of team training today. Alisson better after illness. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 5, 2021

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will be without the duo of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne for the clash against Liverpool. Aguero is still not up to speed, while De Bruyne has a muscle issue.

Advertisement

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-4-2): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are the form team at the moment, but Liverpool usually step up for the big games. We expect them to raise their game on Sunday.

However, injuries to several key players will likely hamper Liverpool's overall performance. City are likely to play within themselves and not overcommit, knowing well the threat Liverpool’s forwards carry.

We expect this match to end in a score draw.

Score prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City