Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6 home games against City

Liverpool has been dominant at home against City.

Since the change in ownership at the club, Manchester City has been the most consistent club in the country. Ever since their first top-four finish in 2011, they have not dropped out of the Champions League places. The Citizens even became league champions thrice, shattering the record for most points in a Premier League season in May. They have been extremely dominant and have taken the game to every club in England.

City has enjoyed a lot of success against various opponents and have won away against almost every top team in the country. They have won at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane, Goodison Park and the Emirates.

However, the one away ground the mighty Manchester City have not won at yet, is Anfield. Liverpool is the only top Premier League side who have not suffered a home defeat to City since their rapid rise in riches. It may come down to the intimidation factor and the chilling atmosphere of Anfield, but it has always been a place where the Citizens struggled.

They last tasted victory at Anfield in 2003, a whopping 15 years ago. Since then, six managers have come and gone, with Pep Guardiola being the seventh. City, in general, have suffered a lot at the hands of the Reds. They have only won four of the last 17 games against them in all competitions. Their last six visits to Anfield ended in defeat.

The last Manchester City manager to take a point off Liverpool at Anfield was Roberto Mancini, over six years ago. Liverpool has had some of their best performances of the season come against City, on multiple occasions. Should we expect more of the same when these two sides meet on Sunday?

Here are the last six games between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, all Liverpool wins, ranked from good to glorious for the Reds.

#6 Liverpool 1-0 City (31/12/2016)

Gini was Liverpool's Man of the Hour.

This was certainly the least impressive performance from Liverpool's current run of consecutive victories against the current Premier League champions. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola had faced each other multiple times in Germany, as the managers of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, with the German having a better record. Klopp came out on top in their first managerial battle in England, as the Reds won a tight affair on New Year's Eve.

Playing the last Premier League match of a crazy 2016, many expected fireworks from both Liverpool and Manchester City. What we got instead was a conservative performance from the Reds, somewhat uncharacteristic at that point in time. Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool a 10th minute lead with a fantastic header. Following that goal, the chances were few and far between. Klopp's side was not all that threatened by the Citizens, who were settling in with Guardiola at the helm.

Liverpool themselves did not get many more opportunities to increase their lead but somehow managed to hold on for the 3 points. It was not pretty, but it was what Reds fans had to grow accustomed to as Liverpool had to grind out results to achieve a top-four finish. 1-0 was certainly one of the least expected scores for Liverpool vs Man City, as we would come to find out from the other games on this list. The Reds had better days, much much better days.

